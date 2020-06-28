« toelmoum-finisterrae: o invisíbel está aí©Toel Moum, 2020
Photo »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/622216146577489920.

Tags: lichen, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, point sal trail, fog.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.