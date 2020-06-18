caribbean-piracy:This what it is like on board an East-Indiaman…

« healyourbones:The soundtrack to my life recently

This what it is like on board an East-Indiaman from the 1730’s. This is a replica of the Götheborg, based in Sweden,  launched in 1738, sunk in 1745. East Indiamen were used as traders and slavers- the most famous being Blackbeard’s “Queen Ann’s Revenge”. These are photos from  between 2012-2015. With all luck and hope, we will return to your regularly scheduled program next year, and venture to China, recreating the original route of Sweden’s trade to Guangzhou, now known as Canton.

