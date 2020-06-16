songesoleil: The Crescent Moon. Oil on Canvas. 101.5 x 127 cm….
The Crescent Moon.
Oil on Canvas.
101.5 x 127 cm. (40 x 50 in.)
Art by Montague Dawson.(1895-1973).
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621092205265928192.
