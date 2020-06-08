paintingispoetry:Federico Andreotti, A New Basket of Flowers…
Federico Andreotti, A New Basket of Flowers detail, ca. 1870-1930
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620405184816873472.
Federico Andreotti, A New Basket of Flowers detail, ca. 1870-1930
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620405184816873472.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.