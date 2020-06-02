anonsally

replied to your post “Bird guides have pictures of “breeding plumage”–but how long does…”

Maybe I’m using the wrong guidebook.

I have a problem with buying too many field guides. For local birds I have Sibley, NatGeo, Peterson, Kaufman, and Birds of Western North America (Sterry and Small). And then I have a bunch more that are specialty guides to family groups, Dunne’s “Field Guide Companion”, Pieplow’s guides to bird sounds, and assorted other whatnot.

And I still get stuff wrong disturbingly often. :-)

