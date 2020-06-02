anonsally replied to your post “Bird guides have pictures of “breeding…
anonsally
replied to your post “Bird guides have pictures of “breeding plumage”–but how long does…”
Maybe I’m using the wrong guidebook.
I have a problem with buying too many field guides. For local birds I have Sibley, NatGeo, Peterson, Kaufman, and Birds of Western North America (Sterry and Small). And then I have a bunch more that are specialty guides to family groups, Dunne’s “Field Guide Companion”, Pieplow’s guides to bird sounds, and assorted other whatnot.
And I still get stuff wrong disturbingly often. :-)
