sixpenceee:

Jupiter’s moons, as seen by Cassini

The comments offer an interesting example of how Tumblr posts accumulate folklore.

Yes, it’s Cassini that took the source images, even though Cassini was known mainly for its ultimate destination, Saturn. It did an earlier flyby of Jupiter (and before that, Earth and Venus — twice!) on its way there.

Kevin M. Gill made this video, which is technically more of an animation, since he made it by using a small number of source images and shifting elements to create interpolated frames. You can spot the artifacts if you look closely near the moons, which are Io (the reddish one) and Europa.

More here: https://twitter.com/kevinmgill/status/1054422462312570880

https://twitter.com/kevinmgill/status/1054422462312570880?s=21

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/619787745858125824.

Tags: tumblr lies, cassini.