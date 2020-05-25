filthybonnet: momo-de-avis: momo-de-avis: I fucking hate James Tissot’s paintings because in ALL…
I fucking hate James Tissot’s paintings because in ALL OF THEM there is ALWAYS someone staring right at you, but it’s not always immediately visible. You just feel watched by this mf. Sometimes the little shit is right there at the centre, but others the bastard is just gazing from the distance, it is CREEPY, my guys
STOP STARING AT ME, THIS IS DISCONCERTING AS FUCK
I think this is hilarious. We’ve been caught.
