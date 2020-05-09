meolog: blackthorn blossomslight up in the gardenentire…

« 90377: DSC_3103-2 by Daniel Kuo

blackthorn blossoms

light up in the garden

entire galaxies

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/617668427781439488.

