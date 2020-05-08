« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

artist-friedrich: Evening, 1821, Caspar David Friedrich

artist-friedrich:

Evening, 1821, Caspar David Friedrich

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/617577842198429696.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 12:26 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.