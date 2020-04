ksjanes:

“Bridges symbolize change and flexibility! They show us this simple philosophy: When you are on one side, you can easily move to the other side!”

― Mehmet Murat ildan

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/616671944077705216.

Tags: heh, and sometines when you imagine youre gonna move easily across, you get halfway out, and realize, things are more complicated, than you realized.