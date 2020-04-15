emthroney:

lemonsharks: ltarget: ziggy-starlord: I feel like people have forgotten about this Stage-Toph: “I see everything that you see, except I don’t ‘see’ like you do. I release a sonic wave from my mouth.” *elongated scream* “There! I got a pretty good look at you.” but the LOOK on Toph’s FACE it is the best thing E V E R R R #there is no way in hell I could ever forget about this who do you take me for

The Play Within A Play has always been my thing. There’s a reason I obsessed over every costume theater ep. of LBD.

