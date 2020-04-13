lies:Starting at 4 pm Pacific today (Monday, 2020-04-13) I’m going to put my bird feeders (and those…

« cookpot: [id: Photo shows a large group of flamingos–almost 50…

Starting at 4 pm Pacific today (Monday, 2020-04-13) I’m going to put my bird feeders (and those of anyone else who wants to participate) online via Zoom meeting for one hour. The goal is to see how many species we can identify during the hour.

I’ll also livestream it via YouTube.

Let me know if you want in.

Final score: 17 species. Video here:

#FeederHour 1 https://youtu.be/hruSluKgxHg

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615338180679450624.

