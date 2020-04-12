« michaelnordeman:When the world is spinning out of control, when…
gentlesleaze: LITTLE WOMEN (2019) dir. Greta Gerwig  |  EMMA…. »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615236550520979456.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, east pinery road.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 3:58 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.