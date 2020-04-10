did roomba get her name because she wrooooooms to the door? or is she a dancy cat?

Roomba is blind, or very nearly. Sometimes I think she can see very faint shadows, and sometimes I think she can’t. She’s a very vocal little cat and one of her most common vocalizations is a little ‘meep meep meep?’. When she first arrived, she didn’t know where anything was, so she used to just walk in one direction until she met a wall, slowly spin around, and keep going. You know, like a roomba.

She also likes to groom any cat she comes across, because she seems to have no social filter.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/615041156685987840.