anonsally: anonsally: lies replied to your post “Day 24 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place” Maybe Cedar…

lies replied to your post “Day 24 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place”
Maybe Cedar Waxwings?
well, maybe, but … I feel like I would recognised them in that case? They seemed thinner than I usually think of Cedar Waxwings being, and I didn’t see the crests or the small flashes of red and yellow, but then again I didn’t have binoculars and was across the street from them. I’ve also never seen such a large flock of Cedar Waxwings, but I just read that they do hang out in flocks, so this is definitely a possibility.
Now I want to go back and try to see them again with binoculars. I wonder if they’ll be there around the same time today.
Aaaand the prize for remote bird identification from the vaguest possible description goes to… @lies!
I went back today with my little binoculars and they were, indeed, Cedar Waxwings!
@lies, I am very deeply impressed.
Yay! It was your impressive description (“very elegant looking”) and the flocking to eat berries that tipped me off.
