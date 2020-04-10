anonsally: anonsally: lies replied to your post “Day 24 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place” Maybe Cedar…

anonsally:

lies replied to your post “Day 24 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place”

Maybe Cedar Waxwings?

well, maybe, but … I feel like I would recognised them in that case? They seemed thinner than I usually think of Cedar Waxwings being, and I didn’t see the crests or the small flashes of red and yellow, but then again I didn’t have binoculars and was across the street from them. I’ve also never seen such a large flock of Cedar Waxwings, but I just read that they do hang out in flocks, so this is definitely a possibility.

Now I want to go back and try to see them again with binoculars. I wonder if they’ll be there around the same time today.