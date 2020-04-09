skull-bearer: cuddle-cure: skull-bearer: teacupballerina: bitch that gesture and line…

skull-bearer:

teacupballerina:

bitch that gesture and line quality…absolutely masterful. people go to $100k art school to learn how to do that and grug was out there in 35000 BC drawing better than seasoned professionals with no reference but memory thehoneybeewitch: Bless the ancestors teatreefox: Oof, this gave me such visceral Feelings. Like. Those were people. That was us. malemalefica: The Chauvet cave, France, the art of prehistory. In 1994, three friends discovered in the south of France a cave with magnificent cave paintings, more than 30,000 years old. Under the ground of the Ardèche region, an invaluable treasure is hidden for its antiquity, its conservation and the pictorial quality of the representations; one of the oldest and most splendid examples of Arieñaciense parietal art, dating approx. between 40,000 and 30,000 B.C. https://www.instagram.com/p/BWfRerMFMCO/?igshid=yqzbqgvny71t

It was found by a group of guys going spelunking, who managed to squeeze into the cave through a really narrow crack. I can only imagine what they thought, in this beautiful cave, spotting that wall of red handprints and realising they’d found something incredible.

Also major kudos for everyone for reacting in the exact right way. The spelunkers GTFOed out of there asap because they knew even the moisture from their breath could spoil the paintings, and immediately phoned up museums and cultural resources, who treated the whole place like the invaluable work of art it is, and did everything to preserve it.

You can’t go in, because the French know tourists are stupid, but they are making a replica of the cave down to the finest detail nearby, and until that’s open, watch Cave of Forgotten Dreams by Werner Herzog. He got permission to film in there and the resulting movie is a work of art in and of itself.