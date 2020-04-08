textless:A marker commemorating the death of a migrant. Highway…
A marker commemorating the death of a migrant. Highway 80, Cochise County, Arizona, January 2020.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614859872258916352.
A marker commemorating the death of a migrant. Highway 80, Cochise County, Arizona, January 2020.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614859872258916352.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at 12:25 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.