anais-ninja-bitch: nova5345: callmebliss: sirfrogsworth: Just…

nova5345: callmebliss: sirfrogsworth: Just call me The Hot Pocket Spartan. Behold the CHEESE DRAGON PIZZA RATTLER Macaroni Cavalier!

Taquito Mustang

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614207941256609792.

Tags: you know, if, taquito mustang, im keeping that one after this is over, fun fact: i stole that photo, from google image search, it was on my ipad, because i’d suggested it, to @whatwentwrong, as a suitable virtual background, when doing job interviews using zoom, and when i was posting this i realized, that that dude is doing a way better job, at being taquito mustang, than me, may crowd-surfing the pit, come again, stay strong taquito mustang, we’ll get there.