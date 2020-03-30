That’d be cool. I wonder if we could find enough interest to get a few folks together. I’m just sitting here (like a lot of people) with a bunch of Zoom knowledge and not much to do with it.

I’d love to hear you explain why I should rewatch the couple of Emma adaptations I only watched once. And I’d enjoy discussing favorite elements of the new one. Or maybe a more open-ended “Top 5 personal-favorite Austen adaptations” talk? I’d really love to hear a few of the old-school LBD crowd weigh in on that.

Or we could go still-yet-more-general. “Favorite things I’m watching during the lockdown”?

Other ideas?

If people drop me an ask describing where their interests lie and available dates/times for a Zoom meeting I’ll totally set it up.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614048923437367296.

Tags: make it so, online fan meeting.