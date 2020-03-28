maglor-still-lives:Silm fandom, this is for you.

« joannalannister: “But [Tumblr’s] value, of course, is more than just what it isn’t, and what it…
Silm fandom, this is for you.

i forget sometimes, how legit a tolkien-head he is, sometimes i think our obsessive fannish geekery, is the most important thing, any of us have going for us, we have jobs, we have careers, some of us are even rich and famous, but the part of us that matters, the part that's worth something, is the weird idiosyncratic thing, or person, or story, that we _love_, and the love we have for it.

