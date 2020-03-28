« marykatewiles: Thank you!! ♥️
so i have been considering reading master and commander because even though i have no idea what’s going on here i’m enjoying your posts about it thoroughly but i think the casual coffee thievery (?) is what will tip me over the edge. thank you for previous content and if you have anything else that may convince me to try this book please i would love to hear it »

fallenvictory: Central to the film is a reclamation of the…

fallenvictory:

Central to the film is a reclamation of the Orpheus myth, a version of which the three young women read aloud together one night. Sophie registers distress at Orpheus’s fatal, selfish incompetence in looking back at Eurydice when he was told not to, and Marianne suggests he may have done it on purpose, preferring to lose the woman and savor, instead, the romance of his grief, making not “the lover’s choice, but the poet’s.” But it’s Héloïse who removes, for once, the fixation on Orpheus, his failings, and his loss. What if, she says to Marianne with an edge of defiance, it was Eurydice herself who chose art over staying together, who rather than leave the underworld with Orpheus, stopped and called out “Turn around,” preferring to remain down there and be preserved in poetry. A kind of freedom and a kind of permanence, rather than, as eighteenth-century marriage looks to be, an unwilling exchange of one for the other.
—  In Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Love is a Work of Art

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613861477155291136.

Tags: oh wow, i heard about the walkout, but nothing else, must watch.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 11:40 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.