« ksjanes: Honor the sacred. Honor the Earth, our Mother. Honor…

fordarkmornings: Beginning Daniel Gerhartz (American, b….

fordarkmornings:

Beginning

Daniel Gerhartz (American, b. 1965)

Oil on canvas

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613500997686509568.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at 12:19 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.