« a-sparklespin-of-whirlshine replied to your post “tranquil and effervescence for the asks!” …

thank you so much! i’m this many:beams proudly while holding up…

thank you so much! i’m this many:

beams proudly while holding up 58 fingers

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613408136206942208.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 11:49 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.