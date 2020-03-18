Today my calendar app notified me that it was time for the monthly birdwatching class. I started them in response to 2016, as a conscious act of trying to mend, at least in a small way, the fraying institutions around me, and the fact that people have enjoyed them enough to keep coming has been a bright spot in my life the last few years.

We cancelled this month’s class a while ago, and now have cancelled next month’s as well, and it’s probably a sign of the hyper-liminal space we’re all in that it feels pointless to wonder about the months beyond. But I forgot to remove the event from my calendar, and when the reminder popped up it made me sad.

I wonder if I can do some kind of zoom- or hangouts-based version of the classes. Back in LBD days Erin did those fan hangouts, and those were great. If people want community enough they can work to bridge the physical gap.

