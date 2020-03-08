« robotseatcandy: Eagle Creek Wilderness, OR

falseknees: ‘A Day Beautifully Squandered’

falseknees:

‘A Day Beautifully Squandered’

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/612036298394550272.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at 8:14 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.