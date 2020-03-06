« May we one day be worthy of a president like she would have been.

having-it-all: Peter Brook (UK,1927-2009)  Farm in the Snow,…

having-it-all:

Peter Brook (UK,1927-2009) 

Farm in the Snow, and Edge of the wood, 1979

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/611855032084791296.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at 8:29 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.