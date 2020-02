humanoidhistory:

Early color photographs of Antarctica, circa 1915, by Australian adventurer Frank Hurley.

The whole story of the Shackleton expedition is amazing. Like, literally the kind of story that feels like it was scripted for a oh-c’mon-this-plot-isn’t-remotely-believable but-hey-don’t-stop-what-happened-next??? movie. PLUS they had Hurley along to document the whole thing.

