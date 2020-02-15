geordilaforges: Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)On…
Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994)
On the Starship Enterprise, no one is alone.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190845442438.
