« textless: Wrong way.  US 93, east of Las Vegas, December 2019.

leahberman: cotton candy sunset instagram

leahberman:

cotton candy sunset

instagram

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190777186710.

Tags: but it's not, and yeah, was p sure i recognized that ocean, so i checked the op’s instagram, looks like it’s malibu, funny how a patch of water, the sand and the sky, the rocks, the sea state, can fingerprint a seascape, chichester i think, wrote that an experienced enough navigator, could look at the surface of the ocean, and know right away, where in the world they were, it sounds like hyperbole.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 1:22 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.