leahberman:

cotton candy sunset instagram

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190777186710.

Tags: but it's not, and yeah, was p sure i recognized that ocean, so i checked the op’s instagram, looks like it’s malibu, funny how a patch of water, the sand and the sky, the rocks, the sea state, can fingerprint a seascape, chichester i think, wrote that an experienced enough navigator, could look at the surface of the ocean, and know right away, where in the world they were, it sounds like hyperbole.