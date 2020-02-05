clockheartedcrocodile: Fox Hunting Stephen watched Jack out of…

Fox Hunting

Stephen watched Jack out of the corner of his eye. He walked stiffly, head down, with a miserable slump to his shoulders. Stephen didn’t like to see it. The last smile he’d seen coaxed from that dear face had been almost two miles back, when, as the pastoral farmland began to give way to the brushy tangle of the woods, they’d passed a farmhouse on a property fringed with uneven wooden fencing. There had been an apple tree out front, heavy with sweet, sticky autumn apples, and Jack, with a glance of furtive eagerness at the farmhouse window, hopped the fence, scrumped an apple, and bounded back across to Stephen’s side. Having stolen the apple with apparently no motive beyond the childlike joy of doing so, he merely regarded it for a moment as they walked, before offering it to Stephen with a hopeful expression. Stephen, who had been hungry, ate it. Jack looked at him with great affection, but said nothing, and the two of them had continued onward in silence.