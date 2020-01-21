Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

well, sometimes when I'm birdwatching, bad bird photo impressionism, things that ARE birds, california condor, I drove all day, i birdwatched a lot, spent the night in the back of the pilot and drove some more, and went to the bitter creek nwr for the first time in my life, specifically to look for these wonderful birbs, and like it often is, my first time birding anywhere I have no idea what I'm doing, and wandered around, you wouldn't think a condor would be hard to find, but bitter creek is so big, you can actually lose them in it, and just as I'd decided to give up and drive home, there they were, three little spots on the hillside, and then two of them took flight, this is one of those.