localareamom: People with small humans in their home: do you watch any programing together? Like,…

People with small humans in their home: do you watch any programing together? Like, when I was a kid, TV was TV, you watched what was on and your parents want to watch. We cut the cord eight years before my eldest was born, so all they’ve ever known is on demand. They only watch things that I like to watch, or think is “fine” (there’s a pretty long list of shows that either I or Dude I Married have dubbed garbage.) Anyway, I also want to teach them that the TV isn’t just for them, or for adults to only watch after they’ve gone to bed, but, given the stuff we watch after they do go to bed, well. I don’t want to exactly watch the Magicians or London Spy with them. So, like, GBB, cooking shows, bland reality competitions about home design and makeup, fine, it’s fine. But that’s boring a safe. I want like, real media, comedies or dramas that are not “family” but also not traumatizing, per se. I weirdly think that part of learning media is being exposed to things above your age level with guidance from the adults watching it with you. God, sometimes I wish I could just throw on PBS and let it ride like my parents did. Legit looking for suggestions.

This (and the followup) were great. I can’t really contribute at this point, other than to say that when mine were little we leaned heavily on Disney movies and concert movies of artists we liked that seemed suitable. This was before the advent of lots of streamable media.

These days the arrow points the other way. My children expose me to media that they think I’m capable of handling. But they exercise judgement and restraint because they don’t want to scar me, which I appreciate.

