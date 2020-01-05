debunkshy:Stiff GentianGentianella quinmquefoliaRettenmund…

« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Stiff Gentian
Gentianella quinmquefolia
Rettenmund Prairie, WI
20 September 2019

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190080205935.

