artist-whistler:

Nocturne in Blue and Silver, The Lagoon, Venice, 1880, James McNeill Whistler Medium: oil,canvas https://www.wikiart.org/en/james-mcneill-whistler/nocturne-in-blue-and-silver-the-lagoon-venice-1880

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190001423333.