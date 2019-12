the-memedaddy:

ME IRL

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189961038661.

Tags: which is fine, actual photo of literally everyone who spent the holidays with us, but esp. jamberlies, who I understand has lost her tumblr password, and does not frequent this hellsite anymore, anyway: there she is, my firstborn, all grown up and married with a phd, but still forgets her snacks when snuggling on the sofa.