« ksjanes: “By walking on the path of unhappiness you can learn…
Video »

ksjanes: “The most important relationship between persons and…

ksjanes:

“The most important relationship between persons and landscape is not being in it, but having it be in you.”
Kaori O’Conner

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189938393605.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at 8:19 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.