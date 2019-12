geopsych:

geopsych: Caught the moon hanging out in the bird bath this morning. People are saying I photoshopped this and it’s so funny to me. I saw it from the upstairs window early that morning, thought it looked cool, and took the picture, never thinking it would be seen by so many people. I don’t even have Photoshop and I wouldn’t know how to use it.

