Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189846697406.

sometimes when I'm birdwatching, things that aren't birds, santa monica creek, it was a difficult day, supposed to be a day off, and then a work crisis, and it gradually became, mostly not a day off, and i was cranky about that, and i hadnt had *my* birding time, but the 735-day streak called, and the rain took a break, and the creek was there, and the sun peaked out, like it does, and i said, i want to remember this sky, birding is like that, an excuse, not to be inside my head, but be instead, in the new world.