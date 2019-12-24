« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
Tags: oh, sometimes when I'm birdwatching, things that aren't birds, santa monica creek, it was a difficult day, supposed to be a day off, and then a work crisis, and it gradually became, mostly not a day off, and i was cranky about that, and i hadnt had *my* birding time, but the 735-day streak called, and the rain took a break, and the creek was there, and the sun peaked out, , and i said, i want to remember this sky, birding is like that, an excuse, not to be inside my head, but be instead, in the new world.

