end0skeletal-undead: John James Audubon’s Entire ‘Birds of…

John James Audubon’s Entire ‘Birds of America’ Now Downloadable

The illustrations of 19-century ornithologist John James Audubon are some of the most influential paintings of nature in both science and fine art. Now, all 435 of his “Birds of America” watercolors are available for free, hi-res downloading. From the American Avocet to the Zenaida Dove, each was produced from hand-engraved plates, works originally printed between 1827 and 1838.

Downloads available here.

