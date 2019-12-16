ksjanes: “She had not known the weight until she felt the…
“She had not known the weight until she felt the freedom.”
― Nathaniel Hawthorne
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189712791288.
“She had not known the weight until she felt the freedom.”
― Nathaniel Hawthorne
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189712791288.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 6:21 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.