« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

ksjanes: “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge…

ksjanes:

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”
― Alan Wilson Watts

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189632607141.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 1:12 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.