ksjanes: “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge…

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”
― Alan Wilson Watts
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189632607141.
Disclaimer: See domain name.