« frozenswanwings: flowartstation: People Matching Artworks: An Unusual Photo Series By…
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189462445916.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, coyote, san marcos preserve, this was in the burn scar from that fire I posted the photo of last week, things that eat rodents, are very happy about the burn scar, the coyotes were looking very well fed, as was the northern harrier, and the red-tailed hawks, and the american kestrel, and the white-tailed kite, and the short-eared owls.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 5:52 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.