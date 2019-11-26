fordarkmornings: Never Morning Wore to Evening, but Some Heart…
Never Morning Wore to Evening, but Some Heart Did Break, 1894. Walter Langley.
A Hopeless Dawn, 1888. Frank Bramley.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189317097921.
