« mirkwoodest: mirkwoodest: mirkwoodest: One of the ballsiest things Tolkien ever did was write 473k…

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189084941566.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sunset, carpinteria creek estuary.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 10:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.