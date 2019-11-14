« lsleofskye: Fjaðrárgljúfur | muenchmaxInfinity polygons
cuteness–overload: Lincoln’s Sparrow (Tucson, AZ) Source:… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/189063448691.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sunset, carpinteria state beach.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 10:08 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.