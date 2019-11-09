bourbakiaxiom: What the shrouded runaway was sayingSo go, sway,…

bourbakiaxiom:

What the shrouded runaway was saying

So go, sway, walk, run, take flight, because the second you forget and stand still his massive hands will seize you and turn you into a puppet, you’ll be enveloped in his breath, stinking of smoke and fumes and the big rubbish dumps outside of town. He will turn your brightly coloured soul into a tiny flat one, cut out of paper, of newspaper, and he will threaten you with fire, disease and war, he will scare you so you lose your peace of mind and cease to sleep. He will mark you and record you in his records, provide you with the documentation of your fall. He’ll occupy your thoughts with unimportant things, what to buy, and what to sell, where things are cheaper and where they’re more expensive. From then on you will worry over trifles – the price of petrol and how that will affect the payments on our loans. You will live every day in pain, as though your life were a sentence. But for what crime? Committed when and by whom? You will never know.

– Flights, by Olga Tokarczuk (trans. by Jennifer Croft)