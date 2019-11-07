« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
amomentsnotice: You were my new dream.And you were mine. »

a-solitary-sea-rover: lies: Sometimes when I’m birdwatching No…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

lies:

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

No green flash?

Not this time, nope.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188891718016.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 5:26 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.