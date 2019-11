trainthief:

Wildlife photographer Joe Riis uses motion-activated cameras placed at strategic points on Yellowstone’s migratory trails to capture wide-angle photos of animals on the move. This – as opposed to the traditional wildlife photography approach, with zoomed shots on a telephoto lens – offers a rare high-quality glimpse of the animals with all the surrounding context of their environment.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188794236231.