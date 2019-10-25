« “My French is coming along, but it’s by no means great. I can basically express discontent or order a meal. That’s about it. Most of the words that Pascal has taught me aren’t for family audiences.” – Charlie Enright’s recent Scuttlebutt interview

marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy: Shipwrecked Comedy proudly…

marykatewiles:

shipwreckedcomedy:

Shipwrecked Comedy proudly presents: Little VVomen

Four sisters. One pact.

Written and Created by Sinéad Persaud & Sean Persaud

Featuring: Jessica Jade Andres, Sinéad Persaud, Sarah Grace Hart, Mary Kate Wiles, Robert Manion, Tim de la Motte, and Sean Persaud.

Directed by: William J. Stribling

This project was made possible by the support of our Patreon patrons. Join the club and help us make more things!

I want to be great, or nothing.

I would have been deeply confused through much of this if my younger offspring hadn’t introduced me to The VVitch at one point.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188589051166.

Tags: horror, shipwrecked.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:44 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.