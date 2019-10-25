marykatewiles:

shipwreckedcomedy: Shipwrecked Comedy proudly presents: Little VVomen Four sisters. One pact. Written and Created by Sinéad Persaud & Sean Persaud Featuring: Jessica Jade Andres, Sinéad Persaud, Sarah Grace Hart, Mary Kate Wiles, Robert Manion, Tim de la Motte, and Sean Persaud. Directed by: William J. Stribling This project was made possible by the support of our Patreon patrons. Join the club and help us make more things! I want to be great, or nothing.

I would have been deeply confused through much of this if my younger offspring hadn’t introduced me to The VVitch at one point.

