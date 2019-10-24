« Photo

gogenevieveart: The Ly-di-yuh 🤗 The Lizzie Bennet Diaries on…

gogenevieveart:

The Ly-di-yuh 🤗

The Lizzie Bennet Diaries on YouTube is one of the best modern adaptations of Pride & Prejudice ever. Seriously. Like it’s really fucking brilliant and I wish I had it as a supplement when I was studying P&P in high school. I love this show and this cast so much, and the way they adapted the story, and how they’ve used social media… just brilliant. Also just found out it’s actually the 5 year anniversary of the show!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188562516795.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 7:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.