gogenevieveart:

The Ly-di-yuh 🤗 The Lizzie Bennet Diaries on YouTube is one of the best modern adaptations of Pride & Prejudice ever. Seriously. Like it’s really fucking brilliant and I wish I had it as a supplement when I was studying P&P in high school. I love this show and this cast so much, and the way they adapted the story, and how they’ve used social media… just brilliant. Also just found out it’s actually the 5 year anniversary of the show!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/188562516795.